Bryan Barberena Says He’ll be ‘Contender Killer’ With Win Over Edwards

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Bryan Barberena
Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Bryan Barberena wants to develop a reputation of stopping contenders in their tracks.

Tomorrow (Sept. 2), Baberena will do battle against Leon Edwards inside the Ahoy Rotterdam in Rotterdam, Netherlands. The bout is set to open the main card of UFC Fight Night 115.

“Bam Bam” is known for his share of upsets. Wins over Sage Northcutt and Warlley Alves made the mixed martial arts community take notice. He told MMAJunkie.com that Edwards is next on the list:

“I’d definitely say he’s a contender. When I finish him and beat him, you can call me the ‘Contender Killer.’ I’ll take the names and anything. I feel we’re both up-and-coming guys and going to be breaking into the rankings. Definitely, when I finish him, I’ll be taking my spot up there.”

