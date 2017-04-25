Bryan Barberena Talks Shaking Off Reputation of Being Slow Starter

Bryan Barberena was anything but a slow starter this past Saturday night (April 22).

Barberena competed for the sixth time under the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) banner against Joe Proctor. The welterweight clash was part of the UFC Fight Pass portion of the UFC Fight Night 108 prelims.

“Bam Bam” isn’t afraid to admit that he isn’t exactly known for starting off his fights in explosive fashion. In fact, he considers himself a slow starter. Barberena hit his stride against Sage Northcutt in the second round of their battle, and didn’t pick up the pace against Warlley Alves until the second stanza.

That wasn’t the case against Proctor. Barberena scored a first-round TKO win. “Bam Bam” told MMAJunkie.com that he’s been working on getting into a rhythm earlier in fights: