Bryan Barberena Talks Shaking Off Reputation of Being Slow Starter

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Dave Mandel
Image Credit: Dave Mandel of Sherdog.com

Bryan Barberena was anything but a slow starter this past Saturday night (April 22).

Barberena competed for the sixth time under the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) banner against Joe Proctor. The welterweight clash was part of the UFC Fight Pass portion of the UFC Fight Night 108 prelims.

“Bam Bam” isn’t afraid to admit that he isn’t exactly known for starting off his fights in explosive fashion. In fact, he considers himself a slow starter. Barberena hit his stride against Sage Northcutt in the second round of their battle, and didn’t pick up the pace against Warlley Alves until the second stanza.

That wasn’t the case against Proctor. Barberena scored a first-round TKO win. “Bam Bam” told MMAJunkie.com that he’s been working on getting into a rhythm earlier in fights:

“I believe I’m a slow starter. It’s something we’ve always talked about after every fight – getting started faster. And if not physically, (then) mentally being in there and seeing things and having good eyes for what’s coming. Tonight was a good example of that. The game plan was just to make him fight my fight. I didn’t really have a precise game plan going in – just fight my fight and make him have to adapt to what I’m throwing.”

