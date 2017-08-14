Bryan Caraway Calls Out John Lineker on Twitter: “Don’t Hide”

By
Adam Haynes
-
John Lineker
Image Credit: Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

UFC bantamweight stalwart Bryan Caraway appears to be ready to step back inside the octagon at some point in 2017

The number 6 ranked bantamweight is setting his sights on a showdown with powerful Brazilian John Lineker, at some point towards the end of the year:

“Shoulder has been feeling better,” Caraway wrote on Twitter. “A few more treatments and I’ll be good to go. John Lineker, where you at for an end of the year fight? Don’t hide!”

“You can run but you can’t hide forever, John Lineker,” Caraway then Tweeted. “Let’s test that nickname of yours and see what those hands are made of. Stone? I bet not!”

Caraway’s last fight was a win over the previously undefeated Aljamain Sterling, prior to injury ruling him out of action since then.

Lineker, who was also previously unbeaten in the UFC prior to his loss against former 135-pound champ TJ Dillashaw, will be no easy task for Caraway.

