Bryan Caraway Calls Out John Lineker on Twitter: “Don’t Hide”

UFC bantamweight stalwart Bryan Caraway appears to be ready to step back inside the octagon at some point in 2017

The number 6 ranked bantamweight is setting his sights on a showdown with powerful Brazilian John Lineker, at some point towards the end of the year:

Shoulder has been feeling better.A few more treatments & I'll be good 2go. @johnlineker where you at for an end of the year fight?Dont hide! — Bryan Caraway (@BryanCaraway) August 14, 2017

U can run but U cant hide 4ever @johnlineker. Lets test that nickname of URs & C what those hands R made of. #stone? I bet not! #UFC #LetsGo — Bryan Caraway (@BryanCaraway) August 14, 2017

Caraway’s last fight was a win over the previously undefeated Aljamain Sterling, prior to injury ruling him out of action since then.

Lineker, who was also previously unbeaten in the UFC prior to his loss against former 135-pound champ TJ Dillashaw, will be no easy task for Caraway.