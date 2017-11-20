Bryan Caraway Injured, Off UFC Fight Night 123 Card

Once again, Bryan Caraway can’t stay healthy.

Caraway was set to take on Luke Sanders inside the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California. The bout was scheduled to take place on Dec. 9. That is no longer the case.

MMAJunkie.com received word that Caraway is off the card due to an injury. A search for a replacement opponent is underway. Caraway’s professional mixed martial arts career has been plagued by injuries. He hasn’t competed since May 2016.

UFC Fight Night 123 will be headlined by a featherweight tilt. Cub Swanson will take on undefeated prospect Brian Ortega. The main card airs live on FOX Sports 1 at 10 p.m. ET.