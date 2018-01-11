Bryan Caraway vs. Cody Stamann Booked For UFC 222

Bryan Caraway will attempt to get back inside the Octagon yet again.

Caraway is set to take on Cody Stamann on March 3. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported the match-up. The bout will be part of the UFC 222 card. The action takes place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Caraway hasn’t fought since May 2016. He defeated Aljamain Sterling via split decision. Since then, Caraway has been dealing with injuries.

Stamann made his UFC debut a successful one back in Oct. 2017. He defeated Tom Duquesnoy in a battle of prospects.