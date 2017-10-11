Bryan Caraway vs. Luke Sanders Booked For UFC Fight Night 123

Bryan Caraway is returning to action on Dec. 9.

Caraway is set to take on Luke Sanders inside the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California. The bout will take place on the UFC Fight Night 123 card. UFC officials confirmed the bout to ESPN.

Caraway last competed back in May 2016. He was supposed to meet Jimmie Rivera back in January, but an injury put those plans to rest. “Kid Lightening” is looking to win his third straight bout.

Sanders hopes to bounce back from the first loss of his professional mixed martial arts career. Back in March, Sanders suffered a submission loss to Iuri Alcantara.