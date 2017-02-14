Bubba Jenkins Has Been Granted Release From Bellator

Bubba Jenkins is no longer on the Bellator roster.

Jenkins was a highly touted prospect coming into Bellator. His background in collegiate wrestling left many having high hopes for the featherweight. While he was successful in his debut for the promotion against Mike Barreras, he was finished in his next outing at the hands of LaRue Burley.

The former All-American rebounded with a four-fight winning streak. Jenkins laid waste to Ian Rammel, Sean Powers, Poppies Martinez, and Thiago Meller. His streak came crashing down when Georgi Karakhanyan submitted him.

Jenkins put together another streak, this time winning three in a row. He met Karakhanyan again, but was knocked out in 53 seconds. The MMA Report brought word of Jenkins’ release from Bellator.

In the same report, a representative of Jenkins claimed his fighter had asked for his release. His request is due to, “suffering many troublesome grievances by the promotion.” See the tweet for yourself below: