Bubba Jenkins Has Been Granted Release From Bellator

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Image Credit: Bellator MMA

Bubba Jenkins is no longer on the Bellator roster.

Jenkins was a highly touted prospect coming into Bellator. His background in collegiate wrestling left many having high hopes for the featherweight. While he was successful in his debut for the promotion against Mike Barreras, he was finished in his next outing at the hands of LaRue Burley.

The former All-American rebounded with a four-fight winning streak. Jenkins laid waste to Ian Rammel, Sean Powers, Poppies Martinez, and Thiago Meller. His streak came crashing down when Georgi Karakhanyan submitted him.

Jenkins put together another streak, this time winning three in a row. He met Karakhanyan again, but was knocked out in 53 seconds. The MMA Report brought word of Jenkins’ release from Bellator.

In the same report, a representative of Jenkins claimed his fighter had asked for his release. His request is due to, “suffering many troublesome grievances by the promotion.” See the tweet for yourself below:

LATEST NEWS

UFC’s Santiago Ponzinibbio: ‘I Will be in The Top Rankings This Year’

Fernando Quiles Jr. -
0
Santiago Ponzinibbio wants to move up the welterweight ladder in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). Ponzinibbio currently isn't in the top 15 UFC welterweight rankings....

Josh Koscheck Supports Conor McGregor and The Ali Act, Talks Bellator 172

Adam Haynes -
0
Josh Koscheck signed a contract with Bellator over 18 months ago, yet will only make his debut with the promotion this Saturday. Koscheck faces Mauricio...

Conor McGregor Zings Floyd Mayweather on Denying Bout Agreement

Fernando Quiles Jr. -
0
The war of words between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather haven't ceased. Last night (Feb. 13) a report stating McGregor and Mayweather had agreed to...
video

Tyron Woodley Urges Holly Holm to Quit UFC for Reality TV

Adam Haynes -
1
With a record of 0-3 following her shock defeat of Ronda Rousey at UFC 193 in 2015, Woodley believes that Holm should hang up...

Rafael dos Anjos on Potentially Fighting at UFC 212: ‘I Like This Idea’

Fernando Quiles Jr. -
0
UFC 212 may be Rafael dos Anjos' next destination. The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder is making the move to welterweight. For...