Bubba Jenkins Says Bellator’s Promotion of Him ‘Dropped Off a Cliff’ Under New Regime

Bubba Jenkins didn’t make his Bellator exit on the best of terms.

The once highly touted prospect now has 14 professional mixed martial arts (MMA) bouts on his resume. His record stands at 11-3 with wins over Goiti Yamauchi, the late Jordan Parsons, and Poppies Martinez.

Jenkins couldn’t quite make it to contender status with a loss to LaRue Burley and two finishes at the hands of Georgi Karakhanyan. Jenkins hasn’t competed since Aug. 2016 and he was tired of waiting.

The former All-American was recently granted his release from Bellator. Jenkins spoke to MMAFighting.com and claimed the promotion doesn’t believe in their own philosophy:

“Honestly, I guess they want to portray something they’re not. I ain’t saying they are trying to sabotage me, but I can only assume with the way they’ve been acting, with the characteristics and the questionable ethic calls they’ve been doing through my career — I want to say, maybe they aren’t what they claim to be. Maybe ‘fighter’s first’ isn’t what they should be saying.”

When Bjorn Rebney ran the show, Jenkins was highly regarded for his collegiate background. The featherweight feels the company all but lost faith in him once Scott Coker stepped in.