Bruce Buffer Places Some Optimistic Bets on Conor McGregor

By
Adam Haynes
-

The “Voice of the Octagon” confirms that he will be putting his money where his mouth is in backing Conor McGregor against Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Buffer recently told fans on his “It’s Time!” podcast that he had anticipated a move in betting odds, earning a better price on his bets than are available now:

“I remember it [McGregor to win] came in at like 20/1 then it went down to like 11. I got Conor McGregor at 7.5/1 which is now 4.5/1… I bet Conor McGregor to win at 7.5/1,” Buffer said. “I made a bet that he would knock Mayweather down at some point in the fight when he gets one knee, that’s 5/1, which is now 3.5/1.”

What is undoubtedly the wildest of Buffer’s choices is also naturally the most (potentially) profitable. Despite Mayweather never being beaten, Buffer has McGregor knocking the defensive master out:

“I bet that he [Conor McGregor] would knock Mayweather out in the third fourth or fifth round which is 2200/1.”

“If he’s going to knock him out I think it will happen in the first six rounds.”

