“Business and Pleasure” Behind the Scenes With Conor McGregor

McGregor once again reminds us of the lavish lifestyle enjoyed by MMA’s premier superstar.

UFC’s lightweight champion posted a video on his official Instagram account, which gives a fly-on-the-wall look at his recent exploits in Manchester, England.

The video sees McGregor arriving in his private jet, prior to rolling on to meeting fans in at the precedent-setting, sold-out interview with Ariel Helwani.

The interview itself was comprehensive and touched upon subjects from the prospective battle of the PPV kings [a fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr] to announcing an heir apparent to the McGregor throne. With the impending birth of his first child, all eyes will be on UFC 209’s interim title clash between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson, as it is more than likely that the Irishman will be forced to meet one of the two when he returns to fight duties.

You can watch the full video below:

Business and pleasure

A video posted by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on

 

