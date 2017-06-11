‘Butterbean’ Feels U.S. Commission Won’t Approve McGregor-Mayweather

Eric “Butterbean” Esch doesn’t see a United States athletic commission giving the greenlight to a boxing match between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather.

Esch was recently interviewed on MMA Junkie Radio. The former combat sports attraction is well aware of the hype surrounding a potential boxing bout between McGregor and Mayweather. He doesn’t believe it’ll get approved:

“If McGregor were to go out and get some boxing matches, I don’t see … I mean, just personally I went through it myself when I went to fight in Vegas on a PRIDE show, and they wanted me and Mark Hunt to fight MMA, and I wasn’t qualified to fight a level of Mark Hunt in MMA. I don’t see a commission in the U.S. approving it, because of McGregor’s lack of boxing matches.”

If the bout were to go down, “Butterbean” isn’t putting much faith in McGregor’s chances.

“He just doesn’t have the experience. It’s going to be a boring fight. It’ll be a one-sided fight – put it that way.”