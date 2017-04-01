Cage Warriors 82 Results: Nad Narimani Scores Upset Vs. Paddy Pimblett

By
Dana Becker
-
0

Nad Narimani earned a decision victory over Paddy Pimblett Saturday in the main event of Cage Warriors 82.

Narimani was declared the winner via decision, claiming the featherweight title inside the Echo Arena in Liverpool, England. The card streamed live on UFC Fight Pass.

Nathaniel Wood stopped former UFC fighter Vaughan Lee in the co-main event, while Lee Chadwick and Frantz Slioa picked up submission wins.

Nad Narimani def. Paddy Pimblett via unanimous decision (48-47, 49-46, 50-49) to become Cage Warriors featherweight champion
Nathaniel Wood def. Vaughan Lee via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 4:22
Lee Chadwick def. Tommy Quinn via submission (guillotine choke) – Round 1, 0:58
Frantz Slioa def. Dean Trueman via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 2:53
Molly McCann def. Lacey Schuckman via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Johan Romming def. Leeroy Barnes via knockout (punch) – Round 1, 1:44
Perry Andre Goodwin def. Ellis Hampson via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 1:32
Ross Houston def. Dylan Mcloughlin via submission (guillotine choke) – Round 1, );31
Paul McBain def. Lloyd Manning via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
Shaun Kenny def. Cian Erraught via TKO (knee and punches) – Round 2, 1:12
Konmon Deh def. Elliot Jenkins via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 2:45

