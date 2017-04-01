Cage Warriors 82 Results: Nad Narimani Scores Upset Vs. Paddy Pimblett

Nad Narimani earned a decision victory over Paddy Pimblett Saturday in the main event of Cage Warriors 82.

Narimani was declared the winner via decision, claiming the featherweight title inside the Echo Arena in Liverpool, England. The card streamed live on UFC Fight Pass.

After 5 rounds we have a NEW featherweight champion!!! Congrats Nad Narimani 🏆 #CW82 https://t.co/IMCYzS3z3A — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) April 1, 2017

Nathaniel Wood stopped former UFC fighter Vaughan Lee in the co-main event, while Lee Chadwick and Frantz Slioa picked up submission wins.