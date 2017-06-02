Cage Warriors 84 Results: Nathaniel Wood Claims Bantamweight Championship

Nathaniel Wood showcased his striking for the world to see Friday, finishing Marko Kovacevic and becoming the Cage Warriors bantamweight champion.

Wood and Kovacevic were the main event for Cage Warriors 84, which took place from Indigo at The O2 in London and streamed live on UFC Fight Pass.

The win was the 11th in Wood’s career, moving his record to 11-3 overall. Kovacevic fell to 9-2 in defeat.

Other winners included Kenneth Bergh, Matt Inman, Alexander Jacobsen and Craig White.

• Nathaniel Wood def. Marko Kovacevic via KO (punches) at 3:41 of Round 1 to become Cage Warriors bantamweight champion

• Kenneth Bergh def. Norman Paraisy via submission (guillotine choke) at 2:13 of Round 2

• Matt Inman def. Brad Wheeler via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-25, 30-26)

• Alexander Jacobsen def. Tom Green via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-26)

• Craig White def. Hakon Foss via submission (guillotine choke) at 1:18 of Round 1