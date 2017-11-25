Cage Warriors 89 Results: Dominique Steele Earns Main Event Victory

Dominique Steele lost his chance to compete for Cage Warriors gold when he failed to make weight on Friday.

But the veteran proceeded as planned, besting Karl Amoussou via decision in the main event of Cage Warriors 89.

Amoussou was expected to defend his welterweight title for the first time before Steele missed weight.

Cindy Dandois scored a TKO victory over Kerry Hughes in the co-main event when the referee stepped in to stop the contest in the opening round.

Mauro Cercilli, Tommy Depret and Jack Shore all had victories.

Dominique Steele def. Karl Amoussou via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-27, 29-27)

Cindy Dandois def. Kerry Hughes via TKO (referee stoppage) at 3:10 of Round 1

Mauro Cerilli def. Nills van Noord via TKO (strikes) at 2:24 of Round 1

Tommy Depret def. John Maguire via TKO (referee stoppage) at 3:10 of Round 3

Jack Shore def. Ayton De Paepe via submission (rear-naked choke) at 1.55 of Round 1