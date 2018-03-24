Cage Warriors 92: Super Saturday Results

With three titles on the line, this Cage Warriors event is a must watch

Cage Warriors 92: Super Saturday takes place on March 24 from the Indigo at The 02 in London, England.

This Cage Warriors event looks set to be an exciting one, with 3 title fights scheduled over two main cards.

In the main event of the evening, Nathaniel Woods defends his Cage Warriors bantamweight title against Luca Iovine. The Cage Warriors heavyweight belt is up for grabs in the first main card of the night, as Mauro Cerilli puts his title on the line against the Cage Warriors light heavyweight champion Karl Moore. In the co-main event of the first main card, Sam Creasley and Nathan Greyson will meet to see who will claim the vacant flyweight title.

Check out the Cage Warriors 92 results below:

Main card 2 (UFC Fight Pass/BT Sport 1, 5 pm ET, 9 pm GMT)

Nathaniel Wood vs. Luca Iovine (Bantamweight Title)

Craig White vs. Alex Montagnani

Jack Shore vs. Vaughan Lee

Corrin Eaton vs. Dean Trueman

Main card 1 (UFC Fight Pass/Sport Bible Facebook, 2 pm ET, 6 pm GMT)

Mauro Cerilli vs. Karl Moore (Heavyweight Title)

Sam Creasey vs. Nathan Greyson (Vacant Flyweight Title)

Jamie Richardson vs. Sam Boult

Mehrdad Janzemini defeats Brad Wheeler via KO (punches) at 0:31 of round 1

Preliminary card (Cage Warriors Facebook, 12:30 pm ET, 4.30 pm GMT)

Aiden Lee defeats Tom Mearns via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Modestas Bukauskas defeats Pelu Adetola via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:10 of round 1

James Webb defeats Marcin Prostko via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:59 of round 1

Darren O’Gorman defeats Salih Kulucan via submission (triangle) at 4:59 of round 1