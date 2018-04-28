Cage Warriors 93 Results

Cage Warriors makes its debut in Sweden with an impressive night of fights

Cage Warriors 93 takes place on the 28th April in Gothenburg, Sweden at Lisebergshallen Arena, a multi-purpose venue located in Liseberg amusement park. Cage Warriors have teamed up with Scandinavian broadcaster Viaplay to offer Swedish fans the best event possible.

The Cage Warriors 93 card is stacked with Scandinavian talent, and Cage Warriors’ Swedish debut looks set to be an amazing night of fights.

In the main event, Denmark’s Nicolas Dalby takes on Carlo Pedersoli Jr, who looks to impress in his Cage Warriors debut. The former Cage Warriors champion Nicolas Dalby has been out of action for nearly 2 years. He last competed in the UFC against Peter Sobotta losing by unanimous decision. He will now look to return to the Cage Warriors stage in style and defeat rising star Carlo Pedersoli Jr.

In the co-main event, Denmark’s Soren Bak takes on Norway’s Alexander Jacobsen in a Battle of Scandinavia. Alexander Jacobsen is currently 9-2 in his MMA career after finishing his last opponent Lawrence Fitzpatrick via TKO in the first round. He looks to take his winning streak to two after losing to Cage Warriors lightweight champion Chris Fishgold via submission in 2017. Søren “The True Viking” Bak is also coming off of an impressive first-round victory after submitting Martin Stapleton at Cage Warriors 88. Both men will attempt to make a statement and earn a Cage Warriors lightweight title shot later in the year.

Check out the Cage Warriors 93 live results and video highlights below:

Main card (Viaplay, BT Sport 3, UFC FightPass, 3 pm ET, 8 pm BST)

Nicolas Dalby vs Carlo Pedersoli Jr

Soren Bak vs Alexander Jacobsen

Alan Carlos vs Norman Paraisy

Jack Grant vs Mehdi Dakaev

Sofiane Boukichou defeats Junior Karanta via TKO (ground and pound) – Round 3, 1:17

Preliminary card (Cage Warriors Facebook & Viaplay, 12:30 pm ET, 5.30 pm BST)

Håkon Foss defeats Jack Mason via TKO (strikes) – Round 1, 1:56

CRAZY finish here at #CW93! 😱 Was that the highlight of @HaakonFoss' career?? 👏 pic.twitter.com/wIOJYssbJO — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) April 28, 2018

Malin Hermansson defeats Cornelia Holm via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

These girls are going at it!! Holm vs Hermansson – tune into our prelims live on Facebook to see how this one ends… 😬🔥 pic.twitter.com/VXYTLpLJbj — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) April 28, 2018

Rafael Macedo defeats Perry Goodwin via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Thomas Robertsen defeats Saaed Yunesi via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 3:18

Seriously impressive stuff from Thomas Robertsen, who goes 7-1 here at #CW93 with a 1st round submission!! 👏👌 Head to Facebook NOW for our pro prelims, live from Gothenburg 🇸🇪 pic.twitter.com/xMa6LzF6Fc — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) April 28, 2018

Per Franklin defeats Orlando D’Ambrosio via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Modestas Bukauskas defeats Kristian Lapsley via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 2:39