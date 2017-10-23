Cain Velasquez Blasts Jon Jones For Failed Drug Test: ‘That’s Bullsh*t’

Cain Velasquez isn’t pleased with Jon Jones’ failed UFC 214 drug test.

Velasquez’s teammate Daniel Cormier took on Jones back in July. The bout was for Cormier’s UFC light heavyweight title. Jones initially won the fight via third-round TKO. “Bones” was later flagged by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) for use of turinabol.

After Jones’ B sample produced the same result, his win was overturned and his title was given back to Cormier. Jones is now facing a potential four-year suspensions, one that could mean his career is cut short.

During a recent media scrum, Velasquez didn’t hold back on his feelings over the failed drug test (via MMAFighting.com):

“It all comes down to people being dirty. Like, our gym, me, Daniel, we don’t need extra substances to make us better. We do it by working hard. We’ve done this since we were kids. We learned how to train, and train right, and go out there and be competitive. So, if you bring steroids or just some kind of performance-enhancing drug into it — if it’s not allowed, it’s not allowed. We want everybody to be on the same page, so for him to do that, for Jon Jones to do that, that’s bullsh*t. That’s f*cking bullsh*t. Why? Did you not want to lose to Daniel? Is that what it was? Why?”