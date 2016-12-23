Cain Velasquez Shoots Down Injury Rumors, Plans To ‘Beat Werdum’s Ass’

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight title holder Cain Velasquez (14-2) is scheduled to compete at UFC 207. His opponent will be Fabricio Werdum in a rematch. Back at UFC 188, Werdum submitted Velasquez in Mexico City to capture the 265-pound gold.

Earlier this week, the American Kickboxing Academy (AKA) stalwart revealed he will undergo back surgery following his bout on Dec. 30. To deal with the pain, Velasquez has been using Cannabidiol (CBD) to get through training. Rumors have run rampant, claiming the AKA fighter has pulled out of UFC 207 as a result of his back issues. The former champion spoke with Ariel Helwani of MMAFighting.com to put a rest to the speculation.

“I’m fighting at UFC 207 against Fabricio Werdum,” he explained. “I’m in shape, I’m ready to go. Obviously, with the past interview that I did about what’s going on with my body and everything else, somebody just thew out something that was bogus on social media, and you know how that is, everybody has a voice now. It wasn’t true. I am ready to fight. I’m ready to win.” One thing that is true is the UFC asked Velasquez to get further clearance from doctors after talking about his back. The heavyweight doesn’t believe that will be a problem.

“I’m doing that tomorrow. He’s going to look me over and give me the green light and then call the UFC and do the same there. Yeah, it’s going to be an easy process, definitely. I’ve been working out now for two months, doing everything: wrestling, sparring … I’ve been throwing out stuff on social media to show that I am ready. You know, me hitting mitts, that was yesterday.”

Velasquez says he wants to get revenge on Werdum and there are no roadblocks leading up to the fight.

“I’m not using it (CBD) anymore. Just to get through the whole camp, I didn’t want to take any painkillers and be all jacked up and be an addict. I don’t want that for myself. All in all, the bottom line is, I’m ready to go. I’m ready to beat Werdum’s ass, and that’s it.”