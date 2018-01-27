Cain Velasquez Still Wants UFC Gold if Cormier Wins Heavyweight Title

Things may get interesting between Cain Velasquez and Daniel Cormier.

Yesterday (Jan. 26), the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) announced a “super fight” between heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and light heavyweight kingpin Cormier. The bout will headline UFC 226 on July 7. Both men will also serve as coaches on season 27 of “The Ultimate Fighter.”

Many have been left wondering what this means for Velasquez. Both Velasquez and Cormier are longtime training partners at American Kickboxing Academy. A win for Cormier could cause quite the dilemma.

Even Velasquez recognizes the situation as he posted a tweet that caught the attention of many:

Like always, I'm gonna be in the gym everyday to help my brother @dc_mma become the next heavyweight champ at #UFC226. Once he wins, things could get interesting. #AndNew #WeAreAKA #GonnaGetMyBeltBack — Cain Velasquez (@cainmma) January 27, 2018

Time will tell what transpires if Cormier can climb the heavyweight mountain.