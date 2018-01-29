Cain Velasquez wants to join Daniel Cormier on the UFC 226 card in July.

Velasquez was last seen inside the Octagon back in July 2016. If he waits until UFC 226 to compete, he would be out of action for two years. On that night, his teammate Cormier will challenge Stipe Miocic for the UFC heavyweight title.

During his appearance on today’s (Jan. 29) edition of MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Cain Velasquez weighed in on possibly competing on the card:

“He called me up, he told me that he had this opportunity. I was just like, ‘Yes, we can do it.’ We can get ready together, that’s the best for us. He’s fighting on that card in July, I’m going to try to get on that, hopefully. I think that would be perfect and enough time for me to get on that card and me and Daniel can train together and get ready together because when we do that, that’s when we are the best.”

He went on to say that Cormier has what it takes to become a two-division champion.

“I think it’s a very good scenario, it’s perfect for Daniel, I think he can pull this off and s**t, I’m going to make it my priority to go out there and train with him so he does get that W. He will, he will get that W.”

