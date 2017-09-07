Cain Velasquez: ‘When I Come Back I Want to Make Sure I’m 100 Percent Healthy’

Cain Velasquez wants to ensure he returns in peak condition.

Velasquez hasn’t competed since July 2016. The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight title holder was set to face Fabricio Werdum in a rematch back in Dec. 2016, but a back injury derailed those plans.

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, Velasquez said his return date will depend on when he recovers fully:

“When I come back I want to make sure I’m 100 percent healthy. I owe it to the fans, and I owe it to me. I can’t mess around anymore. I have to be ready. … I’m about 80 percent. I would say sometime next year I’ll be ready to fight.”