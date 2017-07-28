Calvin Kattar Enjoys Underdog Status For Andre Filli Bout at UFC 214

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Calvin Kattar
Image Credit: Dave Mandel of Sherdog.com

With the odds stacked against him, Calvin Kattar is relishing in the moment.

Kattar will be part of what is widely considered to be the most stacked Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) card of the year. He’ll do battle with Andre Fili tomorrow night (July 29) inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The bout will kick off the FXX preliminary portion of UFC 214.

Speaking to Bloody Elbow, Kattar talked about his role as the underdog:

“It’s nice to be the underdog for the first time in quite awhile. But at the end of the day, I do hold myself accountable to a certain level of performance, which is why I’m here today. I expect a lot out of myself and I won’t be happy unless I go out there and perform to my capabilities.”

Kattar admitted that the magnitude of UFC 214 has just registered in his mind.

“I just watched a little bit of the countdown to it today and it hit me: ‘Holy sh-t, this is a big card!’ It’s starting to click. It’s a great opportunity; I couldn’t ask to be on a bigger card, especially for my debut. It’s definitely nice to be a part of this. … But at the end of the day, this is what I’ve always done. On Saturday night, it won’t be any different — there will just be more people watching.”

Latest MMA News

Conor McGregor Floyd Mayweather

Tickets for Mayweather-McGregor Not Moving As Well As Expected?

0
It's the cross-over sporting event of the century, if you choose to buy into the hype. The Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor boxing match has been...
Volkan Oezdemir

UFC 214’s Volkan Oezdemir Expecting A One Round War Against Manuwa

0
UFC light heavyweight Volkan Oezdemir has been a pleasant surprise for the promotion in 2017. Breathing some life into a division desperately in need...
UFC 214 Ceremonial Weigh-Insvideo

Live Stream: UFC 214 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins Tonight (July 28) at 8 p.m. ET

0
The UFC 214 weigh-ins wrapped up earlier today, but we still have the ceremonial event to go. Tomorrow night (July 29), the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC)...
Calvin Kattar

Calvin Kattar Enjoys Underdog Status For Andre Filli Bout at UFC 214

0
With the odds stacked against him, Calvin Kattar is relishing in the moment. Kattar will be part of what is widely considered to be the...
Ricardo Lamas

Ricardo Lamas Wants to Avoid ‘Tricky’ Submissions From Jason Knight

0
Ricardo Lamas is preparing for a hungry Jason Knight tomorrow (July 29). Lamas and Knight are set to engage in a featherweight contest on the...
Load more