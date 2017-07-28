Calvin Kattar Enjoys Underdog Status For Andre Filli Bout at UFC 214

With the odds stacked against him, Calvin Kattar is relishing in the moment.

Kattar will be part of what is widely considered to be the most stacked Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) card of the year. He’ll do battle with Andre Fili tomorrow night (July 29) inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The bout will kick off the FXX preliminary portion of UFC 214.

Speaking to Bloody Elbow, Kattar talked about his role as the underdog:

“It’s nice to be the underdog for the first time in quite awhile. But at the end of the day, I do hold myself accountable to a certain level of performance, which is why I’m here today. I expect a lot out of myself and I won’t be happy unless I go out there and perform to my capabilities.”

Kattar admitted that the magnitude of UFC 214 has just registered in his mind.

“I just watched a little bit of the countdown to it today and it hit me: ‘Holy sh-t, this is a big card!’ It’s starting to click. It’s a great opportunity; I couldn’t ask to be on a bigger card, especially for my debut. It’s definitely nice to be a part of this. … But at the end of the day, this is what I’ve always done. On Saturday night, it won’t be any different — there will just be more people watching.”