Calvin Kattar on Successful UFC Debut: ‘Opportunity Waits For no One’

Calvin Kattar didn’t care that his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) debut was on short notice.

Kattar took on Andre Fili on Saturday night (July 29) on the FXX preliminary portion of UFC 214. “The Boston Finisher” earned a unanimous decision victory. He was the underdog going into the bout.

While the fight was on short notice, Kattar wasn’t going to let his chance at the big show slip away (via MMAJunkie.com):

“Opportunity waits for no one. If I didn’t step up and take this shot, who knows when I’d get another one? I’m not trying to live with the regret.”

Kattar talked about his reaction to getting the call from the UFC.

“It was more like, ‘Holy (expletive). The phone call came in. ‘Am I ready?’ All these doubts. Filled with fears and doubts. To get that phone call and take it – but I notice I shine best when I put my back against the wall.”

With the victory, “The Boston Finisher” improves his professional mixed martial arts record to 17-2. He is riding a nine-fight winning streak and hasn’t lost a bout since Feb. 2010. Prior to joining the UFC roster, Kattar was known for being a Combat Zone and CES MMA standout.