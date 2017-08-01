Calvin Kattar on Successful UFC Debut: ‘Opportunity Waits For no One’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Calvin Kattar
Image Credit: Dave Mandel of Sherdog.com

Calvin Kattar didn’t care that his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) debut was on short notice.

Kattar took on Andre Fili on Saturday night (July 29) on the FXX preliminary portion of UFC 214. “The Boston Finisher” earned a unanimous decision victory. He was the underdog going into the bout.

While the fight was on short notice, Kattar wasn’t going to let his chance at the big show slip away (via MMAJunkie.com):

“Opportunity waits for no one. If I didn’t step up and take this shot, who knows when I’d get another one? I’m not trying to live with the regret.”

Kattar talked about his reaction to getting the call from the UFC.

“It was more like, ‘Holy (expletive). The phone call came in. ‘Am I ready?’ All these doubts. Filled with fears and doubts. To get that phone call and take it – but I notice I shine best when I put my back against the wall.”

With the victory, “The Boston Finisher” improves his professional mixed martial arts record to 17-2. He is riding a nine-fight winning streak and hasn’t lost a bout since Feb. 2010. Prior to joining the UFC roster, Kattar was known for being a Combat Zone and CES MMA standout.

Latest MMA News

Calvin Kattar

Calvin Kattar on Successful UFC Debut: ‘Opportunity Waits For no One’

0
Calvin Kattar didn't care that his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) debut was on short notice. Kattar took on Andre Fili on Saturday night (July 29)...
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping Scoffs at Prospect of a Tyron Woodley vs. GSP Fight

0
UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping was less than enthusiastic at the prospect of watching Woodley vs. Georges St-Pierre square off While UFC President Dana White...
John McCarthy

‘Big’ John McCarthy Talks Daniel Cormier’s Apology & UFC 214 Stoppage

0
Respected referee "Big" John McCarthy has responded to Daniel Cormier's apology and critics of his UFC 214 stoppage. On Saturday night (July 29), Daniel Cormier...
Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar Could be Leaving WWE in The Matter of Weeks

0
This will certainly intensify rumors of a potential fight between Brock Lesnar and UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones The last words spoken by Jones...
Jon Jones

Malki Kawa: Jon Jones is The Highest Paid Guy in The UFC

0
Jon Jones brings home the bacon if his manager Malki Kawa is to be believed. Jones recaptured the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title...
Load more