Calvin Kattar Puts Away Shane Burgos For Late Stoppage Victory

Round 1:

Burgos eats a nice jab and eats another. He responds with a body shot and pushes Kattar back with a body kick. A few more jabs land for Kattar and he follows up with a big right hand. Kattar is really finding a home for his strikes as he lands a beautiful combination on Burgos inside the pocket. Another right hand lands for Kattar but Burgos continues to press forward and rips off a nice combo of his own. Kattar lands a nice front kick to the face but Burgos is pressing forward still as the round ends.

Round 2:

A jab lands for Kattar again and is able to land a nice 1-2. Kattar’s jab is landing nearly at will as Burgos misses on a front kick. Kattar comes in for a takedown but Burgos defends for the time being. Kattar separates with an elbow to Burgos’ skull. Burgos continues to press forward, eating jabs and trying to land anything he can. A nice couple shots to the body land for Burgos and now he’s pressing forward. Burgos now has Kattar against the cage and rips ff some nice hooks. Kattar circles out but Burgos continues to walk him down against the cage with combinations. A couple of leg kicks land for Kattar and the round ends with Burgos pressing forward.

Round 3:

The pair come out strong and Kattar lands a huge couple of shots that drop Burgos. Burgos is getting swarmed with ground-and-pound and the ref waves it off. Amazing finish.

Official Result: Calvin Kattar def. Shane Burgos via R3 TKO (punches, 0:32)