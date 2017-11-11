Calvin Kattar vs. Shane Burgos Added to UFC 220

Calvin Kattar will look to extend his winning streak to 10 when he meets Shane Burgos at UFC 220.

UFC 220 takes place inside the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on Jan. 20. A main event hasn’t been made official. The event’s main card is still undecided.

Kattar’s management team recently took to Twitter to announce the match-up with Burgos. You can see the announcement below:

“Very excited to announce #TGM killers @RobSFont & @CalvinKattar will be back in the @UFC’s Octagon at #UFC220 in #Boston, taking on Thomas Almeida and Shane Burgos, respectively.”