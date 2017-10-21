Cameras Catch Conor McGregor Using Homophobic Slur (Video)

UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor was in attendance at UFC Fight Night 118 Saturday to provide support for his teammates.

McGregor, who was admonished by referee Marc Goddard during a bout between Artem Lobov and Andre Fili, was caught by cameras walking backstage with Lobov and using a homophobic slur.

“I thought you were going to sleep him,” McGregor said to Lobov, who lost a decision. “All I’m saying (is) he’s a (expletive). I never knew he was a (expletive).”

During his pre-fight press conferences with Floyd Mayweather earlier this year, “Notorious” came under fire for comments he made regarding the former boxing world champion.