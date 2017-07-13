Cameron Miller Says Brandon Lewis is ‘Too Green’ to Beat Him at LFA 16

Cameron Miller believes he’ll be too much for Brandon Lewis tomorrow night (July 14).

Miller and Lewis will go one-on-one inside the The Bomb Factory in Dallas, Texas. The bout will be part of the main card of Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) 16.

Speaking to MMA Weekly, Miller showed confidence in his ability to improve his professional mixed martial arts record to 4-0:

“He’s got experience. He had a lot of amateur fights. But I feel he’s still a little too green for me. He’s undefeated and is a prospect right now, but I am too. I really believe in my team. For me to get the job done, I have to go in there and fight my fight. I’m looking for the finish. I see myself putting him away within the first two rounds for sure. That’s my game plan. I won’t force anything, but with my style I believe I’ll be able to find an opening and do my thing.”