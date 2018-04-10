Card for Invicta FC 29 Announced, Sarah Kaufman vs. Katharina Lehner to Headline

Invicta Fighting Championship has announced its next event as well as the fight card to go along with it.

The promotion made the official announcement about Invicta FC 29 on Tuesday morning and will feature the second promotional appearance of Pearl Gonzalez.

If you recall, the UFC veteran who holds a pro-MMA record of 7-3 made her promotional debut by picking up a unanimous decision win over Kali Robbins at the most recent event for the promotion, Invicta FC 28, back in March. Now, she’s slated to return to action inside the cage just six weeks later when she takes on 4-2 Brazilian flyweight, Barbara Acioly, in a 125-pound bout.



The event will be headlined by Sarah Kaufman vs. Katharina Lehner for the vacant bantamweight championship while former Cage Warriors champion Pannie Kianzad attempts to get back on her winning ways as she is slated to fight promotional newcomer Bianca Daimoni in the co-main event.



Invicta FC 29 is set to take place on Friday, May 4 at Scottish Rite Temple in Kansas City, Mo. All eight bouts will air on UFC’s official streaming service, UFC Fight Pass. Here is the finalized fight card for this upcoming event:



Sarah Kaufman vs. Katharina Lehner

Pannie Kianzad vs. Bianca Daimoni

Pearl Gonzalez vs. Barbara Acioly

Julia Avila vs. Marciea Allen

Liz Tracy vs. Cheri Muraski

Yaya Rincon vs. Lisa Spangler

Allison Schmidt vs. Macy Chiasson

Helen Peralta vs. Cheyanne Vlismas

Adriana Vukovic vs. TBA

