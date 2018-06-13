Card for Invicta FC 30 Announced, Atomweight Title Fight to Headline

Invicta Fighting Championship has announced its next event as well as the fight card to go along with it.



The promotion made the official announcement about Invicta FC 30 on Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The Ultimate Fighter and UFC veteran Heather Jo Clark will make her promotional debut at this event when she takes on Kinberly Novaes in a strawweight bout.



Clark (7-6) has not fought since she suffered a unanimous decision loss to Alexa Grasso in November 2016 where she extended her losing streak. The longtime MMA veteran made her pro debut back in 2010.

On the flip side, Novaes (9-4) enters this fight after suffering a unanimous decision loss to Janaisa Morandin at Invicta 26 in December. This marked her second loss in a row.

The event will be headlined by an atomweight title clash between Jinh Yu Frey (6-3) and Finland’s Minna Grusander (6-1).

While in the co-main event, undefeated featherweight Felicia Spencer (4-0) takes on Helena Kolesnyk (5-1). Spencer, who has been in Invicta for her entire career is coming off a win over Akeela Al-Hameed at Invicta FC 27. On the flip side, Kolesnyk has won her five fights by stoppage.

Invicta FC 30 is set to take place on Saturday, July 21, 2018 at Scottish Rite Temple in Kansas City, Mo. All eight bouts will air on UFC’s official streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 7 p.m. CT.

The Card

Atomweight Title: Jinh Yu Frey (6-3) vs. Minna Grusander (6-1)

Featherweight: Felicia Spencer (4-0) vs. Helena Kolesnyk (5-1)

Straweight: Kinberly Novaes (9-4) vs. Heather Jo Clark (7-6)

Bantamweight: Alexa Conners (5-2) vs. Kerri Kenneson (3-0)

Flyweight: Miranda Maverick (3-0) vs. Brogan Walker-Sanchez (5-0)

Atomweight: Shino VanHoose (6-5) vs. Alesha Zappitella (3-0, 1 NC)

Atomweight: Alyse Anderson (3-1) vs. Stephanie Alba (3-2, 1 NC)

Flyweight: Erin Blanchfield (1-0) vs. Brittney Cloudy (0-0)

