“Careful” Daniel Cormier Says Jones Entitled to “Due Process”

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier is not willing to point the finger at UFC 214 opponent Jon Jones just yet

Although Jones was flagged by USADA earlier this week in regards to a potential doping violation, he deserves “due process” before any conclusions are come to.

“DC” lost his light heavyweight title to Jones, having previously been beaten by the man who many will refer to as his arch rival in the UFC. Despite the initial shock and subsequent confusion, Cormier insists that now is not the time to pass judgement on Jones:

“A lot of those things that I said in the build-up to the fight [about steroid allegations] was emotions and just conversations you have over the course of time. I got to kind of be careful because [Jon Jones] is entitled to due process. So, it’s hard to sit here and say that he’s guilty when he hasn’t gone through the process, but I was saying all this stuff because I was going into a fight, but it was true as I believed it. I think he was trying to do the right thing. Especially after the fight. I don’t know what he was doing in the lead up to the fight. When you hear of this type of thing, it’s really bad. Especially if they’re saying it’s an oversight of some sort. You don’t have those types of oversights, especially with the history between him and I, you know. Before the first fight there were some issues, then the thing at UFC 200 and now this. It just really sucks that we’re going through all of this again.”