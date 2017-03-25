UFC Fight Night 112: Ex-Champion Carla Esparza Takes on Maryna Moroz in Oklahoma

The UFC’s first event in Oklahoma City in almost eight years has another fight in Carla Esparza vs. Maryna Moroz.

The UFC’s inaugural 115-pound champion Carla Esparza, who lost her title to incumbent champion Joanna Jędrzejczyk, will meet the challenge of Maryna Moroz at UFC Fight Night 112, according to a recent announcement made by UFC officials. Esparza took to twitter to confirm that the fight was on for Oklahoma City:

UFC Fight Night 112 is scheduled for Sunday, June 25 at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City. The card will air on FS1, with early prelims on UFC Fight Pass.

The card, as it stands, is as follows:

Featherweight B.J. Penn vs. Dennis Siver

Middleweight Tim Boetsch vs. Johny Hendricks

Light Heavyweight Josh Stansbury vs. Jeremy Kimball

Women’s Strawweight Felice Herrig vs. Justine Kish

Women’s Strawweight Carla Esparza vs. Maryna Moroz