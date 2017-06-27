Carla Esparza is in no Rush to Get Back in Title Hunt

Carla Esparza isn’t clamoring for another shot at gold just yet.

Esparza is the inaugural Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) strawweight champion. She lost the title in her first defense against Joanna Jędrzejczyk back in March 2015.

The “Cookie Monster” is coming off a unanimous decision win over Maryna Moroz at UFC Fight Night 112. Speaking to the media after the fight, Esparza said she’s slowly hitting her stride (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I’m taking it a fight at a time. I’ve had a long layoff, and I really want to just feel comfortable. That’s the fight, or any top contender fight. If I ever (get another title shot), I really want to feel confident and ready. I don’t want to jump in there and rush into it. If I go there, I want to win.”

Esparza gave credit to Moroz for being a tough out.

“I was caught off-guard; her wrestling was a lot better than I thought. I’d studied a lot of footage, and I’d not seen her defend one takedown, ever. So I was like, ‘This girl is defending my takedowns.’”