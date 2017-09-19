Carlos Condit Puts off Retirement, Wants Fight in ‘December or January’

Former interim UFC welterweight champion Carlos Condit has his sights set on competing once more.

After a loss last summer to Demian Maia via submission, many wondered if “The Natural Born Killer” would hang up the gloves for a life outside the Octagon.

Condit ended that talk on Tuesday, sending out a message via Twitter to UFC matchmaker Sean Shelby.

Yo! @seanshelby

what's up big guy…? I'm wanting to fight in December or January… what say you!? — Carlos Condit (@CarlosCondit) September 19, 2017

Condit (30-10) has lost two straight and four of his last six since winning the interim belt over Nick Diaz in 2012. That includes losses to Georges St-Pierre, Johny Hendricks, current champion Tyron Woodley, former titleholder Robbie Lawler and Maia.

Around the defeats, he did finish both Thiago Alves and Martin Kampmann.

Condit recently branched out from the sport, opening a nitro coffee company.