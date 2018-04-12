Carlos Condit Reflects on ‘Lackadaisical’ Performance Against Neil Magny

Former UFC welterweight title contender Carlos Condit has reflected on his latest bout.

Condit was originally slated to fight Matt Brown at UFC on FOX 29 in a welterweight bout. However, that bout got scrapped once Brown pulled out with an injury.

Just four years ago, they were booked against each other at UFC on FOX 9, but Brown sustained a back injury that forced him out of the fight. The bout never got re-booked.Alex Oliveira will step up on short notice to replace Brown.

After a sixteen-month layoff, Condit returned to the Octagon when he faced Neil Magny on December 30, 2017, at UFC 219 but lost the fight by unanimous decision.

Now, while doing promotional work for this upcoming event, Condit reflected on his latest fight and lackluster performance.



“In the [Magny] fight, it was odd,” Condit said Wednesday at UFC on FOX 29 open workouts (transcript courtesy of MMA Fighting). “I felt super lazy and lackadaisical, and I didn’t realize it until I was kind of in the midst of the fight, that I was like, I just kinda didn’t have — I don’t know. I don’t know what it was.



“Obviously it wasn’t a great fight for me, and I don’t feel like I was myself, and I’m really looking forward to this fight, getting out there and being myself again.



“Proximity to danger definitely brings out the best in me,” Condit added. “If it’s somebody who’s, like, threatening my safety and well-being, it definitely I think brings the tiger out. And Matt was that fight, and I think the fight with ‘Cowboy’ Oliveira will be that as well.”

UFC on FOX 29 is set to take place on Saturday, April 14, 2018, at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona.



The main card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 at 6 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 3:30 p.m. ET.

“A lot of it was in the preparation,” Condit said. “I put in a legit serious camp and I feel like I’m all-in. I was all-in in training camp. Like, I really, really pushed hard. In the past I’ve had really big fights, put in really, really hard training camps. And this last one [against Magny], I trained hard, but I don’t think that I — I don’t know, I wasn’t all-in.



“In training, in my preparation, in my mindset, I’ve been all-in for this fight since the beginning, so I think that’s part of it.”

