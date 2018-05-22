Carlos Condit Reveals Target Date for UFC Return

Former UFC welterweight title contender Carlos Condit is not giving up on his pro-MMA career.

Condit was originally slated to fight Matt Brown at UFC on FOX 29 in a welterweight bout. However, that bout got scrapped once Brown pulled out with an injury.



Just four years ago, they were booked against each other at UFC on FOX 9, but Brown sustained a back injury that forced him out of the fight. The bout never got re-booked. Alex Oliveira will step up on short notice to replace Brown.



After a sixteen-month layoff, Condit returned to the Octagon when he faced Neil Magny on December 30, 2017, at UFC 219 but lost the fight by unanimous decision.

In his last fight, he suffered a second-round guillotine choke loss to Oliveira at UFC on FOX 29 back on Saturday, April 14, 2018, at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

After the fight, Condit took to his official Instagram account to reflect on the loss by writing, “Post choke out, where the fuck am I , WTF happened, feeling kinda warm and fuzzy , hope I didn’t just piss my shorts on live TV , thousand yard stare. I’ve posted plenty of pictures looking like a Badass. Triumphant and powerful… But here’s the flip side, crumpled and weak in defeat. Rough day at the office



Fuck it though, I had fun. I trained my ass off and I came to fight. This is what leaving it all out there looked like on Saturday. Much respect to my opponent and his team. Thank you for taking the fight on short notice. Congratulations and best of luck in the future.



I don’t know what’s next guys… I still love this game, and most days I still feel that fire, I absolutely love what it do, but maybe my time has passed. I don’t know the answer. this is what I know, this is my passion. I will never stop training, and If that leads me back to the the octagon, you know I’ll try to make it bloody for ya.



Right now I’m looking forward to summer shenanigans with my sons and to expanding @hundredhandscoffee.”

The former title contender is going to fight at least once more as Condit’s representatives at First Round Management stated that he recently informed them he intends to fight again and wants to return in November or December. According to an article by ESPN, he did not mention a potential opponent.

