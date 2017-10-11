Carlos Condit Says he Sees Why People Criticize Tyron Woodley

Carlos Condit understands why Tyron Woodley receives criticism.

Woodley is the reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title holder, but he’s perhaps the most criticized champion in the promotion. “The Chosen One” has beaten the likes of Robbie Lawler, Stephen Thompson, Demian Maia, and even Condit.

With that said, his most recent title defenses haven’t been exciting. In fact, he’s been booed heavily his last two defenses. During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Condit said Woodley’s critics have a point:

“I can definitely see where the critics are coming from. We’re athletes but we’re also entertainers, people by the pay-per-view to be entertained. That’s part of this. This is show business. I know that winning is super important and a game plan is super important, but at some point you have to, this is the hurt business and you gotta to try to put your opponent out.”

“The Natural Born Killer” said that despite Woodley’s abilities, the champion doesn’t fight to finish.

“You know he’s obviously a super, super talented dude. I did watch the last fight against Maia. I felt like he at a time where he could he really could have turned it on and tried to finish, he didn’t.”