Carlos Condit: Tyron Woodley vs. Nate Diaz an ‘Awesome Fight’ [VIDEO]

The UFC fan favorite is set to return to action to face Neil Magny at UFC 219 on December 30 and has given his backing to a potential headliner between 170-pound champion Tyron Woodley and Nate Diaz

Carlos Condit recently spoke to Las Vegas Sports Network about that fight, claiming his initial surprise upon learning of the matchup was replaced with excitement for seeing it happen:

“I just heard about [the possibility of Nate Diaz fighting Tyron Woodley] tonight and I don’t know. It’s strange. I didn’t expect that. I don’t know. Do they have some sort of ongoing Twitter beef or something? Like, where did it come from? Oh, okay. They’re trying to fill out [UFC 219]. They’re trying to get the main event. Alright, you know? It’s a weird thing.

“Strange things happen. Whatever. I think there are more deserving contenders at welterweight but I guess they’ve lost to Tyron [Woodley] at this point. So, yeah. It’s kind of a weird place. But hey, I bet those guys [would] put on a helluva fight. honestly. I think that Diaz would push the pace and be in Tyron’s face and Tyron would rise to the occasion and perform like he can perform and I think it’d be a helluva fight. So, if they do it, that’s awesome.”

Condit was also full of praise for Woodley, claiming that he is, without doubt, the best fighter in the division right now:

“Tyron is a supremely talented and hardworking fighter. He deserves to have that belt. He’s the top guy in the division without a doubt right now. I’d like to rematch everybody I lost to, including Tyron. I don’t know if this next fight is a one-off deal. We’ll see how it goes. I don’t even know, but if I’m going to be in it I might as well work towards the title and try and fight the man. Try to fight Tyron.

“Our fight ended with a sh*tty injury. But yeah, I’d definitely like to fight for the title. I’m still under contract for awhile but I don’t know. We’ll just see. Sh*t, my last one I was thinking about retirement and that I f**king I didn’t belong in the division anymore and I think this fight is a good gauge to see where I’m at. To see if I still got it and it think I do. We’ll find out. Neil Magny’s a tough test.”