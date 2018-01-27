Carlos Condit Welcomes Back Matt Brown at UFC on FOX 29

Former interim UFC welterweight champion Carlos Condit will step back inside the Octagon against the recently-unretired Matt Brown at UFC on FOX 29.

Brown confirmed that he’ll return to action after stating that a November win over Diego Sanchez would be his retirement bout. “The Immortal” is 21-16 overall, including 6-5 over his last 11 bouts.

“Officially unretired as of now,” Brown posted on Instagram.

Condit (30-11) suffered his third consecutive defeat in December when he lost a decision to Neil Magny. “The Natural Born Killer” took over a year off after a submission loss to Demian Maia.

UFC on FOX 29 features Justin Gaethje vs. Dustin Poirier, with Brown-Condit expected to serve as the co-main event.