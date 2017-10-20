Carlos Felipe Accepts Two-Year Sanction Given by USADA

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
USADA

Carlos Felipe won’t be competing inside the Octagon for a while.

Felipe was scheduled to take on Christian Colombo at UFC Fight Night 119. Those plans crumbled when Felipe was flagged by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency. The out-of-competition urine sample was collected on July 29.

Felipe was popped for Stanozolol, which is under the category of Anabolic Agents. He has accepted a two-year suspension. He can return in Sept. 2019.

USADA recently released a statement on Felipe’s accepted sanction. You can read part of it below:

“USADA announced today that UFC® athlete Carlos Felipe Cabral de Almeida, known professionally as Carlos Felipe, of Feira de Santana, Brazil, has accepted a two-year sanction after testing positive for a prohibited substance.

Felipe, 22, tested positive for stanozolol metabolites, 16β‐hydroxy‐stanozolol and 3’‐hydroxy‐stanozolol, following an out-of-competition urine test conducted on July 29, 2017. Stanozolol is a non-Specified Substance in the category of Anabolic Agents and is prohibited at all times under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, which has adopted the World Anti-Doping Agency Prohibited List.

Felipe’s two-year period of ineligibility began on September 19, 2017, the date his provisional suspension was imposed. As a result of his positive test, Felipe was removed from the Card for the UFC Fight Night event in Sao Paulo, Brazil, scheduled for October 28, 2017.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here