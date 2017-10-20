Carlos Felipe Accepts Two-Year Sanction Given by USADA

Carlos Felipe won’t be competing inside the Octagon for a while.

Felipe was scheduled to take on Christian Colombo at UFC Fight Night 119. Those plans crumbled when Felipe was flagged by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency. The out-of-competition urine sample was collected on July 29.

Felipe was popped for Stanozolol, which is under the category of Anabolic Agents. He has accepted a two-year suspension. He can return in Sept. 2019.

USADA recently released a statement on Felipe’s accepted sanction. You can read part of it below:

“USADA announced today that UFC® athlete Carlos Felipe Cabral de Almeida, known professionally as Carlos Felipe, of Feira de Santana, Brazil, has accepted a two-year sanction after testing positive for a prohibited substance.

Felipe, 22, tested positive for stanozolol metabolites, 16β‐hydroxy‐stanozolol and 3’‐hydroxy‐stanozolol, following an out-of-competition urine test conducted on July 29, 2017. Stanozolol is a non-Specified Substance in the category of Anabolic Agents and is prohibited at all times under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, which has adopted the World Anti-Doping Agency Prohibited List.

Felipe’s two-year period of ineligibility began on September 19, 2017, the date his provisional suspension was imposed. As a result of his positive test, Felipe was removed from the Card for the UFC Fight Night event in Sao Paulo, Brazil, scheduled for October 28, 2017.”