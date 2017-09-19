Carlos Felipe Flagged by USADA, UFC Releases Statement

Carlos Felipe will not be making his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) debut in October.

On Oct. 28, UFC heavyweight Felipe was supposed to make his promotional debut against Christian Columbo. The bout would’ve taken place inside the Ginasio do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo, Brazil. That is no longer the case.

Felipe has been flagged for a potential U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) violation. You can read the UFC’s statement below:

“The UFC organization was notified today that the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has informed Carlos Felipe of a potential Anti-Doping Policy violation stemming from an out-of-competition sample collected on July 29, 2017. Because of the proximity to Felipe’s upcoming scheduled bout in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on October 28, 2017, against Christian Columbo, Felipe has been removed from the card and UFC is currently seeking a replacement.

USADA, the independent administrator of the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, will handle the results management and appropriate adjudication of this case involving Felipe. Under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, there is a full and fair legal process that is afforded to all athletes before any sanctions are imposed. Additional information will be provided at the appropriate time as the process moves forward.”