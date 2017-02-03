Original UFC women’s bantanweight contender Liz Carmouche has been forced to withdraw from her upcoming fight with Sara McMann at UFC Halifax. Carmouche, set to meet McMann on the February 19 card, was forced out due to an undisclosed injury.

Stepping in to take her place on short notice will be Anchorage, Alaska’s Gina Mazany. Mazany was a member of The Ultimate Fighter 18 cast, but has not been seen in the promotion since. Undefeated as a professional, she lost her lone fight on the show to eventual winner Julianna Pena. However, she has fought infrequently over the course of her pro career. Though her debut came in 2008, “Danger” would fight just twice more – in 2009 and 2013 – prior to appearing on TUF. Subsequent to the show, she did not fight again until May of last year, where she returned to score a TKO win over Katie Halley under the AFC banner.

McMann, meanwhile, is a former bantamweight title challenger coming off a submission win over Alexis Davis. Currently on a two-fight win streak, McMann looks to continue her recent turnaround after struggling following her loss to Ronda Rousey back at UFC 170.

UFC Halifax, otherwise known as UFC Fight Night 105, features a main event heavyweight scrap between Derrick Lewis and Travis Browne. The card to date is as follows:

Derrick Lewis vs. Travis Browne

Johny Hendricks vs. Hector Lombard

Sam Sicilia vs. Gavin Tucker

Elias Theodorou vs. Cezar Ferreira

Sara McMann vs. Gina Mazany

Nordine Taleb vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio

Carla Esparza vs. Randa Markos

Aiemann Zahabi vs. Reginaldo Vieira

Jack Marshman vs. Thiago Santos

Alessandro Ricci vs. Paul Felder

Gerald Meerschaert vs. Ryan Janes