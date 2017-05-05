Casey Kenney & Bruno Silva Fight to Split Draw at LFA 11

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Casey Kenney
Image taken from Casey Kenney's Twitter account

A winner didn’t emerge between Casey Kenney (6-0-1) and Bruno Silva (9-3-1).

A flyweight battle between Kenney and Silva was the fourth fight on the main card of Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) 11.

Silva threw a few leg kick early in the opening frame. A hard kick to the left leg found the target for Kenney. A high kick from Silva was blocked. Kenney attacked the lead leg of his opponent. A counter right hand was there for Silva. A body punch landed for Silva. Kenney landed a left hand going backwards. Silva missed a spinning wheel kick. Silva dropped Kenney with a straight right hand and the round ended seconds later.

A right hand followed by a front kick landed for Silva early in the second stanza. Silva ate a right hand off a kick attempt. A missed uppercut from Silva allowed Kenney to landed a combination. Silva caught a kick and pushed his opponent against the fence. A counter left hand from Kenney found the mark as the round came to a close.

At the beginning of the final frame, Silva landed a left hand. Kenney pushed Silva against the fence, but they quickly broke off. A left hand score from Kenney. Some hard elbows landed for Kenney as Silva went for a takedown. A left hand from Kenney staggered Silva. He charged towards Silva and looked for the finish. Silva survived and the fight was in the hands of the judges.

The judges couldn’t agree on a winner and the fight was called a split draw.

Final Result: Casey Kenney & Bruno Silva fought to a split draw (29-28, 28-29, 28-28)

