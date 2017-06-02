Cat Zingano Explains Why She Won’t be Cris Cyborg’s Opponent at UFC 214

Cat Zingano wants a bout with Cris Cyborg, but July 29 isn’t the date for such a match-up.

All eyes have been on Cyborg as of late. Following Germaine de Randamie’s unwillingness to defend her title, many have wondered who will step up to face Cyborg. Zingano has expressed interest in the bout, but UFC 214 is too soon for “Alpha.”

She explained the situation to MMAFighting.com:

“Both the UFC and (her manager) Ed (Soares) want me to handle some health and personal things before I go into a fight like this. As always, I think I can beat her right now, but if there is a more optimal level I can perform at, we all want me to reach that level. I think we all know I am the only one that can potentially take this chick any day, any time, when I’m 100 percent healthy and happy.”

Zingano then went on to remind fans that she still wants to fight Cyborg.

“But don’t worry, it’s coming, and I want it. The cool part is the UFC is supporting me in making the best decision and getting me to my highest level of health through the new treatment facility and staff there. I feel grateful for them looking out. I feel like they may be trying to make some changes, and I’m excited to be a part of the growth and evolution of fighter consideration.”