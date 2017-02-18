Cat Zingano Feels She ‘Embarrassed’ Amanda Nunes in Their 2014 Bout

Cat Zingano hopes her win over Amanda Nunes is still fresh in “The Lioness'” mind.

At UFC 178 back in Sept. 2014, Zingano and Nunes clashed in the pay-per-view (PPV) opener. Nunes had an early advantage over “Alpha,” but she faded as the fight went on. Zingano overcame adversity and finished her opponent with vicious strikes and elbows in the third round.

A lot has changed since that time.

Zingano is 0-2 since the bout, and Nunes currently holds the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s bantamweight title. Ronda Rousey, who ruled the roost at 135 pounds, has since been dethroned by Holly Holm and then decimated by Nunes.

Zingano took issue with the way Nunes conducted herself after finishing “Rowdy” in 48 seconds. In her post-fight interview, Nunes blasted Rousey and then posted memes poking fun at her online. Zingano said Nunes was being “ungrateful” and “disrespectful.”

Flo Combat recently sat down with the former title challenger. Zingano said Nunes should want a rematch with her after being humiliated: