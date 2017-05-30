Cat Zingano: ‘I am Sitting Here Guaranteeing Now I’m Going to be The Champion’

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Cat Zingano
Cat Zingano is confident that she will capture Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) gold.

Zingano is currently the seventh ranked UFC women’s bantamweight. She holds finishes over former champion Miesha Tate and reigning title holder Amanda Nunes. Despite dropping two straight bouts, “Alpha” is still considered to be a threat.

In a recent interview with Flo Combat, Zingano said she competes to put away her opponents:

“I’m mean as hell and I don’t fight not to lose. I fight to finish fights. I’m aggressive, and I’m big and I’m strong. The resilience and the heart that I have is not something she’s ever had to deal with before. Not that the girls she’s fought are any less of a fighter, but I’m a different breed. I’m a different type of fighter. I fight from my heart. The wins take care of themselves when I go out there and I just try to hurt people.”

Zingano believes her drive and determination will ultimately lead her to championship gold.

“I am sitting here guaranteeing now I’m going to be the champion. I didn’t come this far to only come this far. I was diligent in working on all the things I needed to do to improve my situation across the board and come back, and I’m going to come back and take it over. I had my goals at 125. Now I have my goals at 135 and I have my goals at 145.”

