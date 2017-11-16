Cat Zingano: ‘I Have Who, I Know When’ for Next Fight

Former UFC female bantamweight title contender Cat Zingano has had a rough 2017.

She hasn’t fought since 2016 due to injuries and other issues, when Julianna Pena scored a decision victory over her at UFC 200.

But that appears ready to change.

Zingano, who is 9-2 overall, last scored a win in 2014 when she finished current champion Amanda Nunes in the third round. In 2015, she lost to Ronda Rousey for the title.