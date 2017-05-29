Cat Zingano on Cris Cyborg Punching Angela Magana: ‘I Was Not Surprised’

Cat Zingano wasn’t shocked to hear of Cris Cyborg popping Angela Magana in the mouth during the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Fighter Retreat.

Zingano also took part in the event, but didn’t see the incident that had occurred. Prior to the commotion, “Alpha” said Magana had tried to get under her skin (via MMAFighting.com):

“That girl, all weekend, was trying to piss somebody off. I had to leave the night I got there the room I was in, because I was around my teammates and she was on Alliance before I ever got there. I had never met her. Now we’re all in the same spot, same place, and they all know her really well but she kept taking shots at me — like digging at me, saying shit, to intentionally passive aggressively hurt my feelings.”

Zingano said that she was with the Alliance team when word broke of Cyborg punching Magana. She said she wasn’t surprised to hear what had transpired.

“It was just, anything to get away from her. So when I heard Cris did that, I was actually with the Alliance team, and when they were all like, dude Angela just got punched in the face by ‘Cyborg,’ I was not surprised.”