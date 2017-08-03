Cat Zingano on Cris Cyborg: ‘She Probably Can’t Even Touch me’

Cat Zingano believes if she can fight at optimal health, then she’ll be unstoppable.

“Alpha” is hoping to someday challenge Cris Cyborg for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s featherweight title. While she’s lost two straight bouts, Zingano can still made an immediate impact on the thin women’s 145-pound division.

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Zingano wasn’t short on confidence:

“With Cyborg, this is a winnable fight for me. When I’m healthy, none of these girls [can] deal with me, not one, so that’s what I’m looking for. Going into a fight with Cyborg, you need to be as on point as possible. She’s got her advantages – whatever, arguably fair or unfair – and I just know that If I’m at 100 percent, she probably can’t even touch me and those are things that are in consideration when trying to achieve my goal.”

She went on to say that her body is getting closer to reaching her ideal level of health.

“I know I have the heart to get through any fight, and these last couple I have fallen on my face because I didn’t deal with this thing. There are somethings I’ve been working on with my health and it’s something that I’ve been consistently doing right now and those things are awesome and my body is responding.”