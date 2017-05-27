Cat Zingano on UFC-Reebok Deal: ‘Everyone’s Upset About it’

Cat Zingano didn’t walk out of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) retreat feeling any better about her position with the promotion.

Zingano recently told MMAFighting.com that her experience didn’t go so well at the retreat, and she isn’t alone. One of her key complaints was about the “gift” Reebok gave the fighters:

“They gave us these boxes, these UFC boxes, which had shoes and sweatpants or something in it. On the bottom of the box, it had this coupon, and I pick up the coupon when I got home. Someone had said while we were there, dude, f*ck all of this, how are they sitting here educating us about Reebok when Reebok is already taking all of our money? Everyone’s upset about it, that we lost so much money, lost any credit with any sponsors ever.”

Zingano believes Reebok doesn’t understand the damage they’ve done to the fighters’ revenue.

“So I get home and I find that thing on the bottom of the box, and I was like — so, this is really what I’ve worked this hard for? This is me, I’ve made it, I’m one of the best in the world at something, I’ve f*cking made it — and this is what I get from the company that took all my money, is they want more?”