Cat Zingano Thinks Amanda Nunes is ‘Ungrateful’ & ‘Disrespectful’

No. 6 ranked Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s bantamweight Cat Zingano is on a two-fight losing skid. “Alpha” had her nine-fight unbeaten streak snapped in 14 seconds at the hands of Ronda Rousey. After the quick submission loss in the title bout, Zingano didn’t appear inside the Octagon for over a year.

At UFC 200 back in July, Zingano came up short in a unanimous decision defeat to Julianna Pena. Zingano hasn’t fought since, but she paid close attention to bantamweight queen Amanda Nunes after she pounced on Rousey for a 48-second TKO win at UFC 207 last Friday night.

“The Lioness” has not been shy about her feelings on “Rowdy’s” abilities as a fighter. She questioned how Rousey ever got far in the division and even posted a picture poking fun at her fallen opponent. Check it out:

One person who isn’t amused is Zigano. She took to her Twitter account to express her issues with the current champion:

I'm not petitioning a rematch yet @Amanda_Leoa I'll earn it. You're disrespectful of @RondaRousey & I detest you being ungrateful @ufc — Alpha Cat Zingano (@CatZingano) January 5, 2017

Zingano fought Nunes back at UFC 178 in Sept. 2014. “Alpha” survived early trouble and was able to take “The Lioness” to the ground. From there, she earned a TKO win in the third round.