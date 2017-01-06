Cat Zingano Thinks Amanda Nunes is ‘Ungrateful’ & ‘Disrespectful’

No. 6 ranked Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s bantamweight Cat Zingano is on a two-fight losing skid. “Alpha” had her nine-fight unbeaten streak snapped in 14 seconds at the hands of Ronda Rousey. After the quick submission loss in the title bout, Zingano didn’t appear inside the Octagon for over a year.
At UFC 200 back in July, Zingano came up short in a unanimous decision defeat to Julianna Pena. Zingano hasn’t fought since, but she paid close attention to bantamweight queen Amanda Nunes after she pounced on Rousey for a 48-second TKO win at UFC 207 last Friday night.
“The Lioness” has not been shy about her feelings on “Rowdy’s” abilities as a fighter. She questioned how Rousey ever got far in the division and even posted a picture poking fun at her fallen opponent. Check it out:
One person who isn’t amused is Zigano. She took to her Twitter account to express her issues with the current champion:
Zingano fought Nunes back at UFC 178 in Sept. 2014. “Alpha” survived early trouble and was able to take “The Lioness” to the ground. From there, she earned a TKO win in the third round.